Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

PLOW stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.