Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) CFO Acquires 32,900.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00.

Douglas Elliman stock traded down 0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching 6.58. The company had a trading volume of 635,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,811. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $49,410,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.