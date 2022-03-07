Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) COO Richard Lampen Purchases 20,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock traded down 0.30 on Monday, reaching 6.58. 635,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,811. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

