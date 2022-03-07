Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 6.51 and last traded at 6.51, with a volume of 3109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

