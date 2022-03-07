Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (DORE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE – Get Rating) will be releasing its Final earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock traded down GBX 0.69 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 102.56 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,974. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.56.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,232.27 ($5,545.43).

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.