DraftCoin (DFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,478.90 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

