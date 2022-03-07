DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.88. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,677 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 79.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.