DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells $204,576.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.