DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.