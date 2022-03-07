Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.54 or 0.06609640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.16 or 0.99876179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047460 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

