Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $37,368.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

