Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.27

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 801271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

