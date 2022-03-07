Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

