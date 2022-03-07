Dusk Network Price Hits $0.32 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $124.63 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00034012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00103287 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

