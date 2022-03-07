Dutch Bros Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros’ (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Dutch Bros had issued 21,052,632 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $484,210,536 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of Dutch Bros’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.