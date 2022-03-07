Dycom Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DY. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NYSE:DY opened at $90.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

