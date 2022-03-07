Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.