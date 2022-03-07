Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the fourth quarter worth $818,000.

Shares of Dynamics Special Purpose stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,778. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

