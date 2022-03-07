e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $90.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00259328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001818 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,122 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,946 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

