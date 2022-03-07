e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.41

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 2199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

