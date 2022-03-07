e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.41

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 2199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.
ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 2.02.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
