e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Cap of $19.41 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. e-Money has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $736,444.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.34 or 0.06585407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.86 or 0.99384134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046871 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

