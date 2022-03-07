E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,966 shares during the period. E2open Parent accounts for 5.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned 1.07% of E2open Parent worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

