Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $67.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 3827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $810.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 67.23%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

