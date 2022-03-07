Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $120.47 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

