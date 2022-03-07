EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $194.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

