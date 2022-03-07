Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $7,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

