Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

