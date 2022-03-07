Eastside Distilling (EAST) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1264 1441 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 114.40%. Given Eastside Distilling’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.41 Eastside Distilling Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -27.90

Eastside Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

