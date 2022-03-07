eBoost (EBST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,726.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $626,485.73 and approximately $1,726.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00261250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001395 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.