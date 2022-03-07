Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ECL opened at $168.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $166.43 and a 1-year high of $238.93.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.