Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.57% of Ecovyst worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $367,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $3,005,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst Inc has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

