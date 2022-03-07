Electric Vehicle Zone Tops 24 Hour Volume of $186,446.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $25.07 million and $186,446.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.07 or 0.06590071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,091.81 or 0.99928669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.