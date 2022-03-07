Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Director Marschall S. Runge Acquires 202 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LLY traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.64. 3,057,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average is $250.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

