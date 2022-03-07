Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY opened at $262.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

