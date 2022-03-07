Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VOO stock traded down $8.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.80. The company had a trading volume of 552,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $350.66 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

