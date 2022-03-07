Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

