Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 3.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $11.64 on Monday, hitting $274.41. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.65. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

