Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,872. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

