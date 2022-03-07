Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 324,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,321. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

