Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Tops $2.25 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $21,817.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,835,520 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

