Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $8.98. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 49,434 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

