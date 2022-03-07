Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

EDN opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $301.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

