ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.2724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

