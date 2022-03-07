Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.54

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$57.54 and last traded at C$56.90, with a volume of 2068465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.38%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,128 shares of company stock worth $745,429.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

