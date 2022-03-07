Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.87) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.66) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.55) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($28.97).

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.77) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.98). The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,724.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,744.26.

