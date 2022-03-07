Endurance Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Endurance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Endurance Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Endurance Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDNCU opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Endurance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $440,000.

