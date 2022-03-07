Enerflex Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.58. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

