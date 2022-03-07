Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 8.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. 111,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,409,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

