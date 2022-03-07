Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 8.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. 111,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,409,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
