Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.24

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 4412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

ESMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Engagesmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

