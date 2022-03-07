Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.24

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 4412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
ESMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Engagesmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
