Enigma Price Tops $0.0329 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $456,594.39 and approximately $184,883.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00227946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.